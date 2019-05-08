Juvenile hurt after fleeing driver crashes into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a Kansas City building while trying to get away from police, injuring a juvenile passenger.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when officers attempted to stop a car that reportedly had been spotted at the scene of a robbery. A police report says the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase.

During the pursuit, the driver sideswiped a dump truck, slid out of control and hit the building. The suspect was caught after a short foot chase, and the juvenile was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life threatening.

