Justices considering how records law applies to courts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is reviewing how the state's open records law applies to the court system, sparking concern among government transparency advocates.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Director of State Courts Randy Koshnick responded to a records request this month from conservative talk show host Mark Belling with an email saying the court intends to decide whether the state court system is subject to the open records law.

The same day Belling got a similar response from Koshnick to a follow-up request to speak to Chief Justice Patience Roggensack. Bellig called the email "alarming."

The Freedom of Information Council sent a letter to the court last week seeking more information about the review and requesting a hearing before any decision is made.