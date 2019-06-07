Justice Ginsburg warns of more 5-4 decisions ahead

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Ginsburg suggested Friday, June 7, 2019, that there will be sharp divisions among her colleagues as they finish their term, with decisions in high-profile cases about the census and the drawing of electoral maps expected before the end of the month.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is suggesting that there will be sharp divisions among her colleagues as the high court finishes its term. Decisions in high-profile cases about the census and the drawing of electoral maps are expected this month.

The justice was speaking at a conference for judges in New York. According to prepared remarks made available by the Supreme Court, the justice noted that of the decisions the court has announced since October, just over a quarter were decided by a 5-4 or 5-3 vote. Those are rulings that tend to split the court's five more conservative justices from its four liberal members.

Ginsburg says that: "Given the number of most watched cases still unannounced, I cannot predict that the relatively low sharp divisions ratio will hold."