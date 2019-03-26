Jury to hear Reid damages trial against exercise band maker

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Opening arguments are scheduled in former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid's lawsuit against the maker of a flexible exercise band that he says slipped from his hand while he used it in 2015, causing him to fall and suffer lasting injuries including blindness in one eye.

Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price says a jury in Las Vegas was seated Tuesday for the civil trial in Nevada state court.

The 79-year-old former Senate Democratic party leader and his wife, Landra Gould, seek damages from Ohio-based Hygenic Intangible Property Holding Co. and subsidiaries that make the product called TheraBand.

Reid's lawsuit alleges negligence and calls the elastic physical resistance band defective and unreasonably dangerous, particularly for the elderly.

The company says Reid got hurt because he misused the exercise band.