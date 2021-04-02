Jury delivers mixed verdict in Iowa robbery, police shootout

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A jury has handed down a mix of convictions and acquittals for two Iowa men for a violent home-invasion robbery in 2018 that led to the fatal shooting of a third suspect by police.

A Wapello County jury on Thursday found Michael Bibby, 35, guilty of the attempted murder of former police chief Tom McAndrew, the Ottumwa Courier reported. Bibby also had faced an attempted murder charge related to the shooting of a victim of the robbery, but the jury found him guilty of a lesser offense of assault with intent to cause serious injury. Bibby also was convicted of robbery, burglary and willful injury causing serious injury.