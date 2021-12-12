Jury awards $1.7M to teacher who alleged discrimination

BOSTON (AP) — A jury has found that school officials in Boston retaliated against a teacher for exercising his legal right to raise concerns about workplace discrimination without fear of retribution, awarding him $1.7 million.

The Boston Globe reports that Charles Sherman Neal was the only Black male teacher at the Boston Community Leadership Academy, where he was working to start a gym program, and he repeatedly raised concerns about being discriminated against, including in complaints with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. School district leaders fired him in 2016.