July was hottest month in Reno in 125 years of records

RENO, Nev. (AP) — July was the hottest month in Reno in 125 years of record-keeping.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the mean average temperature for July was 81.8 degrees at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

That's 6.9 degrees above normal and 1.3 degrees higher than the second warmest July on record. That was last summer.

Reno also tied the warmest overnight low of 77 degrees for July on Monday.

The weather service says there were 14 days last month when the high reached 100 degrees. That's four more than any previous month and just three shy of the most 100-degree days in a year.

Reno's high has hit triple-digits seven of the past eight days and 12 of the last 17.

The service says the daily high never dipped below 90 last month, something that's only happened once before — also July 2017.