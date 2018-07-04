July Fourth baseball game pays tribute to WWI baseball game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The ceremonial first pitch at a July Fourth baseball game in Rhode Island will be reminiscent of the same ritual at a game played during World War I a century ago.

U.S. Navy Adm. William S. Sims organized a baseball league in Europe in 1917.

King George V watched the Navy triumph in the Army versus Navy World Series on Independence Day in 1918 in London.

The Newport Gulls game Wednesday night in Newport will begin with Sims' grandson throwing the first pitch to great grandchildren of men who played for the Navy in the championship.

Artifacts will be displayed, including a baseball the king signed, commemorative watch presented to the winning players and the 1918 scorecard.

The Navy organized it to teach people about history in a different way.