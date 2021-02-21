Julie Andrews sends letter to Prattville Christian Academy

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — While the character Mary Poppins is well known for swopping in unexpectedly to lift the spirts of young people in need, the woman who played her in 1964 has done that for a group of Prattville Christian Academy students in mourning.

Joey B. Fine, 48, who died in January from complications with COVID-19, held many roles in his community. He was the founding pastor at Seasons Church in Prattville, a chaplain for the Autauga Academy football team, and was active in community theatre.

This year he was scheduled to direct “The Anatomy of Gray” for Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre. That production has been postponed. He directed WOBT’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” in July of 2020, the first in person theater production in the River Region since the pandemic began.

For Prattville Christian, Fine was the school’s benefit play director. This was his second year in the position. He’d been working with a student cast from grades 6-12 on an upcoming production of “Mary Poppins Jr.”

“As high school students, for a lot of them this was their first big loss,” said Rebecca W. Thomas, marketing and communications director for PCA.

After Fine’s death, a parent to one of the cast members had the idea to make contact with Andrews. After days of research and many emails, the parent was able to reach Andrews’ manager.

Soon afterwards, Andrews sent the PCA cast a personalized letter:

“Hello Everybody! Greetings to you all. A little bird told me that you have been working on a special benefit production of ‘Mary Poppins.’ Great! I am sending you warmest wishes for success. Do it in honor of Mr. Fine. He must have been a really nice guy. Remember, also, to enjoy yourselves and give the audience the gift of this magical show.

With love,

Julie Andrews”

“This is one of the biggest surprises a parent could have pulled off for them,” Thomas said.

Cast members were given a personal copy of the letter during a recent practice.

“Joey loved theatre, and he especially enjoyed working with this talented cast of kids from PCA,” said Tammy Fine, wife of the late Joey Fine. “While we are very sad that he isn’t here to follow this production through, I know he would be so proud of these students for pressing on and pulling this show together.”

ABOUT MARY POPPINS

“Mary Poppins” originated as a series of books by author P.L. Travers, the first of which was published in 1934.

In 1964, the books were adapted into a musical movie for Disney. That film was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won five, including Best Actress for Andrews.

In 2018, Disney released a sequel film “Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins.