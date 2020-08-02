Judges chosen to help Mississippi courts with backlog

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several judges are being appointed to help Mississippi courts with backlogs of cases that have developed during the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 30,000 court cases might have been affected by temporary shutdowns and other limits imposed on the state's courts to try to limit the spread of the virus, the state Supreme Court said in a news release.

The high court announced some appointments of special judges Friday. They are for Hinds County Court; Warren County Court; the 21st Circuit Court District in Holmes, Humphreys and Yazoo counties; and the 16th Chancery Court District in Jackson, George and Greene counties.

Other judges have also requested help.

The Mississippi Legislature budgeted $2.5 million of federal coronavirus relief money to assist the state courts. Special judges will be paid with the federal money, which is available until December.