Judges agree to delay enforcing congressional map decision

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Federal judges have told North Carolina Republican legislators to quickly ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review their ruling that struck down the state's congressional map because it was drawn with excessive partisanship in mind.

The three-judge panel agreed Wednesday to delay enforcement of its decision last week declaring congressional districts illegal partisan gerrymanders.

The judges already decided last week they wouldn't require lines be redrawn to use in this fall's election. But advocacy groups and Democratic voters who challenged the boundaries want assurances that new districts would be in place for 2020 elections.

So the judges set stipulations with the delay that require GOP lawmakers to request a Supreme Court appeal by Oct. 1. That means justices likely would rule fully by next summer if they accept the case.