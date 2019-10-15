Judge won't stop an end to life support for Michigan teen

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has rejected a request to keep a 14-year-old boy on life support so his family can find another hospital.

Washtenaw County Judge David Swartz says he has no power to intervene, although he understands the family's "heartbreak." An attorney says he would rush to appeal the decision to a higher court Tuesday.

Bobby Reyes of Monroe County has been on life support since an asthma attack in September. But a children's hospital at the University of Michigan says he won't recover. The hospital says continued life support violates professional standards if there is a cessation of a patient's brain functions.

But the hospital is willing to transfer Bobby if another facility can be found. Attorney Bill Amadeo says the family is working on it.