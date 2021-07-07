Judge won't block parts of Georgia election law for now

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia's new election law ahead of two runoff elections scheduled for next week, but he didn't rule out the possibility for future elections.

Election integrity activists had asked U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee to prohibit the state from enforcing sections of the new law that have to do with observation of elections, as well as a new deadline for requesting absentee ballots. Their request arose from one of eight federal lawsuits challenging the new law.