Judge weighs challenge to Tim Eyman's $30 car tab measure

A King County Superior Court judge who has already temporarily blocked initiative promoter Tim Eyman's latest $30 car tab measure from taking effect said he hopes to rule next week on whether it's constitutional.

Judge Marshall Ferguson was hearing arguments Friday on Initiative 976, which voters approved in November. It caps most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration at $30 and largely revokes state and local authority governments to add new taxes and fees.

A coalition of cities, King County and Garfield County's transit agency sued, saying it would eviscerate funds they need to pay for transit and road maintenance.

In late November Ferguson blocked I-976 from taking effect, saying he was concerned that the initiative's ballot title was misleading and that the challengers were likely to win their case. However, he also cautioned that he had not reached a final decision on its constitutionality.