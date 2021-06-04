Judge upholds sentence for criminal kicked by officer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge refused on Friday to reduce the prison sentence of a habitual criminal who made headlines after being kicked in the face by a police officer in 2013.
Lateef Dickerson failed to demonstrate any "extraordinary circumstances” that would warrant consideration of his request, Superior Court Judge Paul Wallace ruled. Wallace also noted that Dickerson had previously filed an unsuccessful application for sentence reduction, and that court rules prohibit consideration of repetitive requests.