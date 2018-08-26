Judge upholds law barring collection of mail-in ballots

FILE - In this April 19, 2018, file photo, Rivko Knox, of Phoenix, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters, collects signatures for a ballot measure on campaign financing outside a polling station in Glendale, Ariz. A judge on Friday, Aug. 24, upheld a 2016 Arizona law that bans groups from collecting early mail-in ballots from voters and delivering them. The ruling dismissed a legal challenge to the law filed by Knox. less FILE - In this April 19, 2018, file photo, Rivko Knox, of Phoenix, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters, collects signatures for a ballot measure on campaign financing outside a polling station in ... more Photo: Anita Snow, AP Photo: Anita Snow, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Judge upholds law barring collection of mail-in ballots 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has upheld a 2016 Arizona law that bans groups from collecting early mail-in ballots from voters and delivering them.

The ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes dismissed a legal challenge to the law filed by Democratic activist Rivko Knox.

Rayes rejected arguments from Knox's attorneys that the law was unconstitutional because it's trumped by federal statutes and violated her free-speech rights.

More than three months ago, Rayes rejected another attempt to overturn the Arizona law.

The law bans anyone but caregivers or family members from delivering a completed early ballot to a polling place.

A violation is a felony punishable by six to 18 months in jail.

Both political parties had used ballot collection to boost turnout during elections, but Democrats used it more effectively.