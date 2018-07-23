Judge tosses challenge of order halting wind turbines

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge has tossed a legal challenge of an order halting wind turbine permits in parts of Maine, while leaving the door open to revisit the topic.

Superior Court Justice Andrew Horton ruled Friday that environmental and renewable energy groups haven't proven the order will harm anyone.

But Horton gave Maine Renewable Energy Association to prove the order could threaten a wind project being developed by its members.

Environmental groups had challenged the constitutionality of Republican Gov. Paul LePage's executive order issued in January, claiming it's causing uncertainty in the wind industry.

Lawyers for LePage said his order hasn't blocked wind projects and acknowledged that the governor's own administration is ignoring the thrust of his order.

At least one wind project is in the works.