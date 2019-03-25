Judge to listen to arguments in unions' lame-duck challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County judge is set to hear arguments in another lawsuit challenging Republican-backed laws limiting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul's powers.

Five unions sued in February, alleging the laws violate the separation of powers doctrine because they steal power from the executive branch and transfer it to legislators. Judge Frank Remington is set to hear oral arguments beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The lawsuit is one of four challenging the laws.

The state Democratic Party and liberal group One Wisconsin Now have each filed a lawsuit in federal court. A coalition of liberal-leaning groups filed a third action in Dane County. Judge Richard Niess ruled in that case last week that the Legislature convened illegally when it passed the laws in December.