Judge to decide on trial for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge was scheduled to rule Tuesday on whether three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were entrapped by the FBI.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson set an afternoon video conference to determine if Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will stand trial.

They are charged with providing materials to support terrorist acts, attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of gang, and gun charges in the plot to kidnap Whitmer. Investigators have described them as anti-government extremists who were angry over coronavirus policies and restrictions imposed by the governor during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are accused of aiding six others who were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, including two men who have pleaded guilty and four who are scheduled to stand trial March 8 in Grand Rapids. Five more people are also charged in state courts. The FBI said it broke up a plot.

An FBI informant identified Monday in court only as “Dan” testified about communications and conversations he had with the defendants. Defense attorneys said some of their clients' activities were initiated by the informant who was controlled by the FBI.

Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said there has been no evidence that the informant's actions “overbore” the defendants' will “to be law-abiding citizens.”

Morrison and Musico are from Munith. Bellar is from Milford.

According to a court affidavit, Musico and Morrison are founding members of the Wolverine Watchmen, which authorities described as “an anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group.”