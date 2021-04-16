Judge sides with conservationists in sheep grazing dispute

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sided with conservation groups who said allowing domestic sheep to graze in a mountain range along the Idaho-Montana border as part of a government agriculture program could harm grizzly bears and other wildlife.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush ordered officials not to graze sheep in the disputed area of the Centennial Mountains pending further government review of the effects on grizzlies and bighorn sheep, a wild species that suffers periodic die-offs after catching viruses from domestic sheep.