Judge sets hearing on bid to stop new Nevada pot licenses

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, a customer shops for marijuana at the Exhale Nevada dispensary in Las Vegas. Complaints that the state releases no information about who applies for and receives dispensary licenses in Nevada's booming retail marijuana business are spurring lawsuits and legislative proposals that appear poised to push the process public.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge says she'll hear arguments next month on a bid by dozens of companies to freeze a second wave of licenses for entry in to the state's lucrative marijuana sales market.

Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez told more than a dozen lawyers Monday she can't officially consolidate seven lawsuits filed in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas.

Gonzalez says she also has no jurisdiction over two other lawsuits filed in Washoe and Lyon counties.

But she says she hopes having most take part in one hearing May 24 will avoid ending up with conflicting rulings by different judges.

Companies are accusing state tax officials of failing to disclose how they chose winners and losers last December from 462 applicants for 61 new cannabis dispensary and production licenses.