Judge rules for labor union in dispute with former president

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of a labor union representing workers at the Port of Wilmington in a lawsuit filed by its former president and other former officers.

The judge granted summary judgment Monday to local 1694-1 of International Longshoremen's Association.

The lawsuit stems from the ouster of union president Julius Cephas and other officials after a union committee found that they had maintained an unfair and discriminatory seniority system and impeded an investigation into complaints about it.

Union officials had received complaints alleging that friends and relatives of Cephas, including his son, were promoted ahead of more experienced workers.

Cephas, who was barred from running for office for three years, denied the allegations, and he and the other former officers filed a lawsuit challenging the union's decision.