Judge rules attorney's manner of death should be changed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Office of the Medical Examiner to change the cause of death for an Albuquerque attorney.

Mary Han was a well-known civil rights attorney who was found dead in home in 2010.

Her death was ruled a suicide.

For years, Han's family has tried to get the official cause of death changed.

On Wednesday, First Judicial District Judge David Thomson ruled that the office must change the manner of death from "suicide" to "undetermined."

Thomson says the Albuquerque Police Department's investigation into Han's death was so flawed that the office couldn't reach a conclusion of suicide.

He says the office's original conclusion was "arbitrary and capricious."

A statement from the medical examiner's office says the agency is considering an appeal.