Judge rejects 'stand your ground' immunity in gunbattle case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge won't provide immunity for a man who says Iowa's "stand your ground" law should protect him from prosecution following a Cedar Rapids gunbattle.

Michael Hodges Jr., of Cedar Rapids, and Zevon Johnson, of Urbandale, had both said the law passed last year made them immune from prosecution. Security video shows them exchanging gunfire Jan. 28 outside a downtown Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant. Johnson was wounded; Hodges was not.

The law says a person doesn't have to retreat before using deadly force if he or she thinks his or her life is being threatened.

Johnson has since pleaded guilty to a weapons charge and been given probation.

The Des Moines Register reports that Judge Patrick Grady rejected Hodges' request to dismiss his charges, saying the law lacks a procedure to determine whether Hodges should receive immunity before trial.

