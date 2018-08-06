Judge orders homeless to leave downtown camps

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has ordered homeless people to leave their encampments in downtown Cincinnati.

A Hamilton County judge issued his order Monday in response to the county prosecutor's request for a temporary restraining order requiring all homeless people to vacate tent cities in the central business district by Tuesday morning. The order comes days after city officials closed a camp on a busy downtown street to sanitize it.

Homeless individuals quickly returned to the public sidewalk after cleaning crews left Friday. A spokeswoman for Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) says police will patrol the area to ensure the homeless do not return. Deters cited the camp's drug and health issues in his petition.

A federal judge had refused to block the city's cleanup after homeless advocates sued Friday trying to stop it.