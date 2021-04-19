Judge keeps ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 5:42 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, defense attorneys Andy Savage, left, Don McCune, and Miller Shealy, right, sit around former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager at theCharleston County court in Charleston, S.C. Slager, who is serving 20 years in prison for killing an unarmed Black man who was running away from a traffic stop, said his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his sentence and is asking for a new sentence in federal court this week. (Grace Beahm/Post and Courier via AP, Pool) Grace Beahm/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Michael Slager, at right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection from the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. Slager, a former South Carolina police officer serving 20 years in prison for killing an unarmed Black man who was running away from a traffic stop, said his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his sentence. He is requesting a new sentence in federal court this week. Mic Smith/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge upheld a 20-year prison sentence for a white former police officer in the killing of an unarmed Black man in South Carolina on Monday, saying the officer's lawyer did not do a poor job.
Michael Slager had appealed his sentence, saying his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his eventual prison term for fatally shooting Walter Scott.
