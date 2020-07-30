Judge keeps Powerhouse gambling machines shut down in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by a gaming equipment company to reactivate hundreds of electronic pull tab machines that were shut down by the attorney general in North Dakota.

Powerhouse Gaming argued Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and the state's gaming director, Deborah McDaniel, interfered with its business and contracts and violated its right to operate the machines.

Stenehjem suspended the company's gambling license because he said it failed to show it had purchased a software license for each device in the state. The move shut down nearly 500 pull tab machines July 8.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said in denying the motion for a restraining order that Powerhouse Gaming failed to show that “immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage” will occur before its case is heard, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The case is not an emergency situation and any harm that may have been prevented has already occurred, the judge said.

“In the end, this is a case that largely involves money damages that can be recouped if Powerhouse’s claims prove successful,” Traynor said.

Powerhouse filed a lawsuit filed on July 17 seeking monetary damages.