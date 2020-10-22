Judge investigated for possible falsification of evidence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating whether a judge falsified evidence or committed other crimes.

The attorney general's office said Thursday it received information alleging that Circuit Court Judge Julie Introcaso “whited out” two court orders. The office has begun a criminal investigation focused on whether that amounted to falsifying physical evidence, tampering with public records or other criminal conduct.

A phone number could not be found for Introcaso Thursday evening.