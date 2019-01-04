Judge gives restaurant penalty choice for role in crash

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire restaurant is being given a choice of penalties for its role in a 2016 car crash that killed three people.

The owner of the Jade Palace in Stratham was convicted of serving an underage patron who then got behind the wheel prior to the February 2016 crash that killed three young people.

A judge ruled Friday that the restaurant owner could pay a $100,000 fine plus a penalty assessment or go on three years' probation.

WMUR-TV reports that if the restaurant it chooses probation, it then must either make a $25,000 donation to a charity or give up its liquor license for a year.

The restaurant's attorney says the victims' families have lawsuits pending and that is the appropriate place for monetary penalties.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com