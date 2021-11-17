Judge denies early prison release in boy witness murder case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted in the 1999 killings of an 8-year-old murder witness and the boy's mother will not be getting out of prison anytime soon, a federal judge ruled Tuesday amid pleas by the victims' relatives and prosecutors to keep him locked up.
Adrian Peeler sought a sentence reduction under a national criminal justice reform that would have made him a free man as early as next month. But Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven rejected that request, Hearst Connecticut media reported. Arterton said Peeler has shown no remorse for the killings.