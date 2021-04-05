Judge delays law mandating burial of fetal tissue for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge on Monday temporarily blocked enforcement of an Ohio law that would require fetal remains from surgical abortions to be cremated or buried, agreeing that a lack of rules makes complying unworkable for clinics.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway's decision came a day before the law was set to take effect in a case brought by a group of clinics that argued a lack of rules, including whether a death certificate would be required, made complying with the law “impossible."