BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A judge has convicted a central Illinois man on nine counts of first-degree murder and other charges in a 2018 triple slaying to steal money and drugs.

Prosecutors said Sydney Mays Jr., 24, of Bloomington fatally shot Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, on June 18, 2018, at a Bloomington apartment. Pena’s son, who was 4 years old at the time, was paralyzed in the shooting.