Judge backs Boston's rejection of bid to fly Christian flag

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has backed Boston officials' rejection of a request to fly a Christian flag at City Hall Plaza.

The Boston Globe reports U.S. District Judge Denise Casper ruled Wednesday the rejection was justified. She denied a request by city resident Harold Shurtleff for an order allowing the flag to fly on a municipal pole at the plaza.

The judge said the city's policy against flying nonsecular flags on city poles is reasonable. The Universal Hub website first reported Casper's ruling.

Shurtleff wants the city to allow his group, Camp Constitution, to fly the flag, which features a red cross on a blue background.

Casper said the city is allowing Shurtleff's group to hold an event at City Hall Plaza and display the flag, but not on a pole.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com