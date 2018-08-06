Judge allows rate cut to stand for failed nuclear plants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge will allow a 15 percent rate cut to show up on bills of a private South Carolina utility ordered by lawmakers after the company lost billions of dollars on two nuclear plants that were never finished.

Judge Michelle Childs ruled Monday that the cut, retroactive to April, can start showing up on South Carolina Electric & Gas bills starting Tuesday.

Lawmakers said customers shouldn't have to continue to pay for the nuclear plants which were abandoned in July 2017. The rate cut knocks about $25 a month off the average residential customer's bill.

SCE&G says it was following the law as written and the Legislature changed it.

South Carolina regulators are expected to take up more permanent rates by the end of the year.