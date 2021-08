ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The gunman found criminally responsible in the shooting deaths of five people at a Maryland newspaper still will be sentenced late next month despite the attacker's request to speed up the process, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Jarrod Ramos, who carried out the 2018 shooting attack in the Capital Gazette’s newsroom, wrote Judge Michael Wachs last week expressing his desire to be “sentenced as soon as possible."