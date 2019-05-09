Judge: San Francisco can pursue fight with PG&E over charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has allowed San Francisco to renew its stalled legal fight to force Pacific Gas & Electric to lower its rates and refund millions of dollars the city alleges the utility overcharged for delivering electricity.

When PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January all legal actions were stopped. A bankruptcy judge on Thursday lifted that hold for San Francisco, but said it would have to wait with other creditors for PG&E to emerge from bankruptcy to collect monetary damages.

San Francisco generates its own electricity from a city-owned dam and reservoir near Yosemite National Park about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of the city. The city pays PG&E to deliver the electricity. San Francisco is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to force PG&E to lower its fees.