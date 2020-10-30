Journalist killed in Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican television journalist has been shot to death in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso, Texas, prosecutors reported Friday.

Prosecutors in Chihuahua state said journalist Arturo Alba Medina was found shot to death on a street late Thursday. They said at least two assailants were involved in the attack and pledged to bring the killers to justice.

“The commitment of the state government and the orders from the governor are to use all available resources to solve this situation," said state Attorney General César Peniche Espejel.

Prosecutors said Alba Medina worked as a TV anchor and served as spokesman for a local college, the Instituto Tecnológico of Ciudad Juárez. Local media said he hosted the Telediario news show on Multimedios Televisión, and had reported on crime and violence.

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the “brutal killing” and called on authorities to conduct "an immediate and transparent investigation" of the killing.

At least seven journalists have been killed in Mexico so far this year. More than 140 journalists have been killed over the past 20 years.

The newspaper La Verdad de Juárez reported that over the last 20 years, six journalists have been killed in Ciudad Juárez and a total of 23 state-wide during that period.