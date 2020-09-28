Jonathan Steinberg, Democrat, 136th House District

Name: Jonathan Steinberg

Party: Democrat

Race: 136 District

Jonathan Steinberg has been state representative for the 136th district for 10 years and is seeking his sixth term. He lives in Westport with his wife Nancy Steinberg. His top three legislative priorities if re-elected are instituting fundamental electric utility regulatory reforms, continuing to address the COVID crisis and responsibly addressing anticipated budget shortfalls and pension obligation crisis.

As he completes his fifth term, Steinberg said he has been most proud of helping to implement gun reform legislation, budgetary guardrails legislation, the plastic bag ban and the Age 21 vaping law.

Prior to joining the legislature, Steinberg was involved in healthcare marketing: initially in consumer healthcare and then subsequently on the services side.

The 136th district covers most of Westport. Incumbent Jonathan Steinberg, a Democrat, is running for his sixth term and is being challenged by Chip Stephens, a Republican. Historically this district has elected a Democrat with Steinberg serving in his role for the past 10 years.