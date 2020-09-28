John Shaban, Republican, 135th House District candidate

John Shaban, a Republican, is running for state representative in the 135th district.

Name: John Shaban

Party: Republican

Race: 135 District

John Shaban is a former state representative for the 135th district and previously held the seat from 2011 to 2017. He did not run for a fourth term in 2016, opting instead to run for US Congress against Jim Himes.

During his tenure in the legislature he served on the Environment Committee as ranking house member, the Judiciary Committee, and the Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee.

According to his campaign site, if elected his focus will be on creating a stable tax and regulatory environment to boost job creation, business opportunities and home values; asserting local control of education and land use, and opposed regionalization of schools and services; and pursuing sensible solutions that help people.

He has lived in Redding for 18 years.

The 135th district covers covers Easton, Redding and Weston. Incumbent Anne Hughes, a Democrat, is running for her second term and is being challenged by John Shaban, a Republican. Historically this district has elected Republicans with Hughes being the first Democrat elected in 30 years.