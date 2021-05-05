O's Means throws MLB's 3rd no-hitter of season, tops M's 6-0 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 6:56 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday.
Means (4-0) struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle’s Sam Haggerty raced to first after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino.