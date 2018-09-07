John Winston Lennon was born on October 9, 1940 in Liverpool, in the middle of the war. His father, a merchant seaman, was at sea. He endured a rough childhood after his parents split and his mother was incapable of raising him. He was brought up by an aunt and uncle. His mother, Julia, was struck by a car and died when John was 17.
Though bright, Lennon was a smart-aleckand was thrown out of art school before his final year. He was, he said, the kid your parents didn't want you hanging with.
No school
Though bright, Lennon was a smart-aleckand was thrown out of art school before his final year. He was, he said, the kid your parents didn't want you hanging with.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives
Art
But he retained a fascination with drawing his whole life, and his work is still sold.
Art
But he retained a fascination with drawing his whole life, and his work is still sold.
Photo: John Lennon
Meeting Paul
He met Paul McCartney at his second concert for his skiffle band The Quarrymen in 1957. McCartney was 15, and his mother had died the previous year. Later, Paul persuaded John to let George Harrison, then 14, also join the band.
The group became The Beatles in 1960. Together, Lennon and McCartney would publish 180 co-credited songs.
Songwriting duo
The group became The Beatles in 1960. Together, Lennon and McCartney would publish 180 co-credited songs.
Photo: Popperfoto, Popperfoto/Getty Images
Hitting it big
The Beatles, already a phenomenon in England, came to the U.S. in February, 1964 and were an immediate smash, beginning the British Invasion.
Hitting it big
The Beatles, already a phenomenon in England, came to the U.S. in February, 1964 and were an immediate smash, beginning the British Invasion.
Photo: Fox Photos, ONLINE_YES
That Sunday night
On February 9, 1964, the Beatles appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
That Sunday night
On February 9, 1964, the Beatles appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
Photo: Anonymous, STF
Ono!
Creative differences and growing apart broke up the Beatles in 1969-70. John's new wife, Yoko Ono, has been blamed for what was probably inevitable. He changed his name to John Ono Lennon.
Ono!
Creative differences and growing apart broke up the Beatles in 1969-70. John's new wife, Yoko Ono, has been blamed for what was probably inevitable. He changed his name to John Ono Lennon.
Photo: AP
Evolution
The band, led by Lennon, often explored the outer reaches of both music and consciousness, traveling to India and releasing, for example, the so-called White Album.
Evolution
The band, led by Lennon, often explored the outer reaches of both music and consciousness, traveling to India and releasing, for example, the so-called White Album.
Photo: HO
NYC
Lennon and Ono had a son, Sean, and moved to the Dakota building in New York, overlooking Central Park, where Lennon pursued a successful solo recording career. On December 8, 1980, Lennon was stopped outside the building seemingly by a fan. Mark David Chapman shot and killed him.
NEW YORK (AP) — John Lennon's iconic round glasses and shaggy 1970s mane will now adorn a U.S. stamp.
Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean Lennon, were in New York City's Central Park Friday to celebrate the U.S. Postal Service's release of a stamp honoring the late Beatle. Hundreds of Beatles fans gathered for the event.
"I know that my father would have been really thrilled to be accepted, officially in this way, on a stamp," said Sean Lennon. "About as official as it gets, I think."
The commemorative stamp features a photo of Lennon taken in 1974 on the roof of his Manhattan apartment building by photographer Bob Gruen, who also spoke at the event. The stamp is designed to look like a 45-rpm record sleeve.
"Everybody loves to listen to John's songs and I'm very proud of it, but also the fact that this day, Imagine and you guys are here. It's incredible," Yoko Ono said.
She also joked about the blame she gets for breaking up the Beatles.
"If John just went with me and then he began, 'La La La, Da Da Da' or something like that, people say, 'Well, that's Yoko's fault,'" she said. "Well, it's always my fault."
The crowd received her warmly though, giving her a standing ovation.
"I always knew how much he loved her," said Donna Gallucci who came from Pennsylvania for the event. "A lot of people didn't understand that."
After the event, people lined up to buy the stamps and enjoy one more day of Beatlemania in New York City.
Gallucci said, "He was so much a part of the city, so much a part of the park."