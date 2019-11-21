Joey’s by the Shore concessions closes

Visitors to Compo Beach descended on Joey's by the Shore at lunchtime on Sunday. Sunday, July 22, 2012/ Westport, CT Visitors to Compo Beach descended on Joey's by the Shore at lunchtime on Sunday. Sunday, July 22, 2012/ Westport, CT Photo: Paul Schott / Paul Schott Photo: Paul Schott / Paul Schott Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Joey’s by the Shore concessions closes 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — After an apparent rent dispute with the town, Joey’s by the Shore will no longer be operating at several locations throughout Westport “effective immediately,” according to town officials.

Longtime owner Joey Romeo operated concessions at Compo Beach, Longshore Pavilion and the Longshore Halfway House.

“Regrettably, Mr. Romeo has advised us that he will not pay the full rent due in 2019 under his lease, nor is he willing to fulfill his remaining three years under the lease,” Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava said in a news release Wednesday. “We have made every effort to negotiate mutually acceptable terms, but we have not reached an agreement with him.”

First Selectman Jim Marpe stated, “We appreciate the many years of service Joey has provided to the community, especially at Compo Beach, providing food for our beachgoers and jobs for some of our young adults. We will be working to get a new concessionaire in place to meet the needs of our residents and users.”

This story will be updated