Job-readiness program launching in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two companies are partnering to offer a job-readiness training program in eastern Kentucky.

Officials with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced on Monday that they were launching an initiative in Pikeville called Reintegrating Individuals Successfully Everyday, or RISE, WYMT-TV reported.

The program will connect eligible participants with resources to help them find and keep jobs, a statement said.

To be eligible, participants must be on Medicaid, transitioning out of the justice system or have a history of substance abuse, officials said.

Some of the services they will receive include consumer, digital and financial literacy; mock interviewing and resume writing. They also will be required to complete Goodwill Soft Skills Academy training.