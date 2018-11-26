Job barriers hit some New Mexico medical marijuana patients

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Some medical marijuana patients in New Mexico are finding a hard time gaining employment thanks to federal requirements on drug testing and a lack of flexibility for applicants.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico Department of Health says about 58,000 New Mexicans have legal access to medical cannabis to treat approved ailments and diseases.

But Drug Policy Alliance of New Mexico Policy Director Jessica Gelay says national chains and New Mexico employers with ties to the federal government require drug testing.

Advocates say states like New Mexico should do more to protect the civil rights of medical marijuana patients around employment.

Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham's transition director, Dominic Gabello, says Lujan Grisham will order a review of the matter and will seek a solution.

