Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady
DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Jan. 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Her husband campaigned to help unite the country, but Jill Biden says “healing” a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles as first lady, too.
Wrapping up a year in which she saw herself as a key member of President Joe Biden's team, the first lady told The Associated Press that she found herself taking on a role that "I didn't kind of expect, which was like a healing role, because we’ve faced so much as a nation.”
Written By
DARLENE SUPERVILLE