JetBlue to offer flights to London from NY and Boston

After mulling it over for a long time, JetBlue is taking a leap across the pond.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes announced Wednesday that the airline will start flying to London from New York and Boston in 2021.

JetBlue leaders have been talking about the possibility of flights to Europe since mid-2016, around the time they announced plans to tweak their Airbus orders to get a longer-range plane.

Hayes says customers want the service, and the move will help JetBlue strengthen its position in New York and Boston.

The CEO announced the move during an employee gathering at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.