Jerusalem evictions that fueled Gaza war could still happen JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 2:18 a.m.
1 of13 Maryam Ghawi, a Palestinian, holds a family photo taken in the home behind her that is now occupied by Israeli settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where hers is among dozens of Palestinian families facing imminent eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. After weeks of unrest that captured international attention, the evictions could still proceed. Some could be carried out in the coming months as international attention wanes, potentially setting off another round of bloodshed. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file, photo, Israeli border police confront residents of a home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where several Palestinian families face imminent eviction.
After weeks of unrest that captured international attention, the evictions could still proceed. Some could be carried out in the coming months as international attention wanes, potentially setting off another round of bloodshed. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 FILE - In this May 24, 2021, file, photo, Palestinian activists, including Muna el-Kurd, center, react as Israeli police approach their friends repairing a mural that was defaced by a Jewish settler in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where Palestinian families face imminent eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers. One activist was arrested after re-painting the Arabic phrase: "welcome to the resilient neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah." Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 FILE - In this May 27, 2021, file, photo, Palestinian boys play soccer on their street in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where dozens of Palestinian families are facing imminent eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers. The banner behind them shows a vintage photo of their neighborhood, left, and a current image of a heavy security presence. Arabic reads: "Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood - we will not leave - we will remain steadfast." Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 FILE - In this May 24, 2021, file, photo, Palestinian activists are approached by Israeli police as they repair a mural that was defaced by a Jewish settler in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where Palestinian families face imminent eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers. The activist at right was arrested after re-painting the Arabic phrase: "welcome to the resilient neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah." Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Palestinian men take part in a demonstration in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where they are among dozens of families facing imminent forcible eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers, Friday, May 28, 2021. The placard in Arabic and Hebrew expresses solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 FILE - In this May 27, 2021, file, photo, Nabil el-Kurd, center, whose family home is partially occupied by an Israeli settler, sits with his neighbors and supporters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where dozens of Palestinian families including the el-Kurds are facing imminent eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers. The banner behind them shows the names of the Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah at risk of losing their homes. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 A Palestinian protester scuffles with rabbi Yonatan Yosef, a right-wing Jewish activist, during a demonstration in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where dozens of Palestinian families, face imminent forcible eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers, Friday, May 28, 2021. After weeks of unrest that captured international attention, the evictions could still proceed. Some could be carried out in the coming months as international attention wanes, potentially setting off another round of bloodshed. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 Yaakov Fauci, an Israeli-American Jewish settler from Long Island, N.Y., speaks during an interview in front of the home he occupies, half of the el-Kurd family home, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem fueled weeks of protests and clashes and helped trigger an 11-day Gaza war. After weeks of unrest that captured international attention, the evictions could still proceed. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 FILE-In this May 26, 2021, file, photo, Palestinian teen Jana Kiswani recovers in her family home after being hit by a rubber coated bullet fired by Israeli police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where her family is threatened with eviction from their home by Israeli settlers. After weeks of unrest that captured international attention, evictions could still proceed. Some could be carried out in the coming months as international attention wanes, potentially setting off another round of bloodshed. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
JERUSALEM (AP) — A long-running campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem is still underway, even after it fueled weeks of unrest and helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.
An intervention by Israel's attorney general at the height of the unrest has put the most imminent evictions on hold. But rights groups say evictions could still proceed in the coming months as international attention wanes, potentially igniting another round of bloodshed.