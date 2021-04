WESTPORT — Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced her candidacy for first selectman at Westport Town Hall’s front entrance on Friday morning.

First Selectman Jim Marpe earlier this week said he will not seek reelection.

Tooker is a retired executive from Gen Re and then had a 22-year career serving various leadership and management positions in marketing and reinsurance business.

She now spends her time working in public service serving as a member of the Westport Board of Finance from 2013 until 2017 and chairwoman of the Audit Subcommittee from 2015 until 2017.

Her service began in Westport when she was appointed to the Conservation Commission from 2009 to 2011 and then was an elected official on the Westport Board of Education from 2011 until 2013.

Tooker focuses on education having spent her time as a member of the Board of Directors for the State Education Resource Center from 2014 until 2018 and was on Bishop Frank Caggiano's Education Commission for the Diocese of Bridgeport from 2015 until 2019.

She is a board member of the Adam J. Lewis Academy in Bridgeport.

Tooker was a longtime member of the Board of Directors for the Women's Business Development Council from 2013 to 2018.

