Jennifer Sargent named new chairperson of parole board

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former judge, prosecutor and public defender will head New Hampshire's parole board, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

Jennifer Sargent starts her new role as chairperson on Jan. 15. She joined the parole board in November.

Sargent succeeds Donna Sytek, who will remain on the board.

Sargent is a visiting Associate Professor of Writing at Dartmouth College. She previously was chief prosecutor for the state in attorney discipline cases. She also was a special justice in the district court system and worked in the New Hampshire Public Defenders Office.