Jennifer Dulos missed 'beyond words,' says family rep

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A representative for the family of a missing Connecticut mother says she is missed "beyond words" and that her five children are doing well.

Carrie Luft, a spokeswoman for the family of Jennifer Dulos, said Wednesday marks two months since her disappearance after she dropped her kids off at school in New Canaan.

Luft's statement says "The flow of support from the New Canaan and Farmington/Avon communities, individuals as well as organizations, has helped keep us going during this ordeal."

Police say they have received more than 1,200 tips relating to the 50-year-old Dulos' disappearance.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested on charges of hindering prosecution and evidence tampering. Both pleaded not guilty and are free on $500,000 bond.